After break-in, San Antonio's Smashin Crab asks for help locating thieves

Over the course of three Sunday break-ins, thieves ripped off $5,000 in goods from Smashin Crab's commissary kitchen, according to officials with the San Antonio-based restaurant chain. The business is now asking for help finding the culprits.Security cameras caught two men breaching the kitchen's external freezer unit around 2 a.m. and loading booty onto a white flatbed truck, according to details released by Smashin Crab. The suspects returned with two more accomplices and a black Suburban around 7 a.m. to steal more merchandise and equipment. A third and final break-in occurred around 9 p.m.The three-unit Smashin Crab chain's commissary is a community space that allows other small businesses, such as food trucks and restaurants, to store goods and equipment and to prepare for large catering jobs, officials said.Smashin Crab officials shared surveillance footage of the break-ins on social media and provided thewith still images of the suspects. The business urges those who recognize the suspects or have information about the case to contact San Antonio police.