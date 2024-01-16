EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

After break-in, San Antonio's Smashin Crab asks for help locating thieves

Suspects ripped off the locally based restaurant chain for $5,000 in goods.

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 1:09 pm

Security cameras caught several suspects breaking into Smashin Crab's external freezer unit on Sunday, officials with the business said.
Courtesy Photo / Smashin Crab
Security cameras caught several suspects breaking into Smashin Crab's external freezer unit on Sunday, officials with the business said.
Over the course of three Sunday break-ins, thieves ripped off $5,000 in goods from Smashin Crab's commissary kitchen, according to officials with the San Antonio-based restaurant chain. The business is now asking for help finding the culprits.

Security cameras caught two men breaching the kitchen's external freezer unit around 2 a.m. and loading booty onto a white flatbed truck, according to details released by Smashin Crab. The suspects returned with two more accomplices and a black Suburban around 7 a.m. to steal more merchandise and equipment. A third and final break-in occurred around 9 p.m.
The suspects broke in three times, stealing some $5,000 in merchandise and equipment, Smashin Crab officials said.
Courtesy Photo / Smashin Crab
The suspects broke in three times, stealing some $5,000 in merchandise and equipment, Smashin Crab officials said.
The three-unit Smashin Crab chain's commissary is a community space that allows other small businesses, such as food trucks and restaurants, to store goods and equipment and to prepare for large catering jobs, officials said.

Smashin Crab officials shared surveillance footage of the break-ins on social media and provided the Current with still images of the suspects. The business urges those who recognize the suspects or have information about the case to contact San Antonio police.

