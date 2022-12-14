Annual sweets-and-cocktails event Dulce, benefiting San Antonio's DoSeum, returns Friday, Dec. 16

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon As the name implies, Dulce will feature lots of sweets.

'Tis the season to start planning for holiday shindigs, and the adults-only Dulce will return to the DoSeum for its fourth iteration, offering seasonal eats, sweets and handmade treats.New to this year's event is a holiday-themed cocktail competition between top Alamo City bars plus a combination holiday costume-ugly sweater contest in which competitors will vie for a $500 cash prize.Vendors will also post up in an artisan marketplace where attendees can shop for holiday gifts while they imbibe. Live performers and immersive photo ops also will pepper the 21-and-up event.Dulce will run from 7-11 p.m., and a portion of proceeds will benefit the nonprofit museum.Limited general admission tickets are available for $65 and include access to all food and drink, select museum exhibits, the vendor marketplace and entertainment.