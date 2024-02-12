Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

Arizona-based Hooked Boil House opening San Antonio location this week

Hooked offers seafood boils as well as Cajun classics such as crawfish etoufee and red beans and rice with sausage.

By on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 10:39 am

Arizona-based Hooked Boil House serves up a variety of seafood boil options.
Unsplash / Sunira Moses
Arizona-based Hooked Boil House serves up a variety of seafood boil options.
Arizona-based restaurant Hooked Boil House soon will introduce Alamo City diners its take on classic Cajun fare.

The eatery plans a grand opening this Saturday for a new San Antonio location at 12485 I-10 West, according to a recent Instagram post. The new dining spot is the business' first outside of its flagship location in Mesa, Arizona.

Hooked Boil House's online menu lists a variety of seafood boil options, including shrimp, Dungeness crab, lobster tail, New Zealand mussels and crawfish. In addition to Cajun standards such as crawfish etoufee and red beans and rice with sausage, the restaurant serves up a dish called Smack Pack: a bed of Cajun fried rice topped with shrimp, corn, potatoes, sausage, a boiled egg and a house-made sauce.
Hooked Boil House's grand opening will run 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and the first 30 guests will receive a free T-shirt, according to a Facebook event page. Grand opening guests also will receive 20% off their meals.

The restaurant's operating hours past Saturday's grand opening are listed as noon-9 p.m. daily.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

