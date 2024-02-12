Arizona-based Hooked Boil House opening San Antonio location this week

The eatery plans a grand opening this Saturday for a new San Antonio location at 12485 I-10 West, according to a recent Instagram post. The new dining spot is the business' first outside of its flagship location in Mesa, Arizona.
Hooked Boil House's online menu lists a variety of seafood boil options, including shrimp, Dungeness crab, lobster tail, New Zealand mussels and crawfish. In addition to Cajun standards such as crawfish etoufee and red beans and rice with sausage, the restaurant serves up a dish called Smack Pack: a bed of Cajun fried rice topped with shrimp, corn, potatoes, sausage, a boiled egg and a house-made sauce.
Hooked Boil House's grand opening will run 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and the first 30 guests will receive a free T-shirt, according to a Facebook event page. Grand opening guests also will receive 20% off their meals.
The restaurant's operating hours past Saturday's grand opening are listed as noon-9 p.m. daily.
