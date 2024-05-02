Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio Korean restaurant Cypress Cafe displaced by H-E-B

Cypress Cafe has operated in the basement of Cypress Tower since 2002, but the building's main tenant wants it to relocate.

By on Thu, May 2, 2024 at 5:09 pm

click to enlarge Cypress Cafe serves up Korean fare such as bibimbap. - Instagram / cypresscafemimi
Instagram / cypresscafemimi
Cypress Cafe serves up Korean fare such as bibimbap.
Cypress Cafe, the Korean restaurant that's operated from the basement of near-downtown office building Cypress Tower for 22 years, has been asked to move out by the structure's main tenant, San Antonio-based H-E-B, news site MySA reports.

"Yes, unfortunately we were notified yesterday and [are] in the process of speaking with the building. We are incredibly grateful for Cypress Tower and H-E-B for all the years we have been here," a representative of the restaurant told MySA. "We are still trying to process the situation because [the] building has been our home since 2002."

An H-E-B confirmed the change with the news site, saying the building, 1222 N. Main St., is now fully occupied by employees of the grocery giant and "will be secured as a work location, and closed to the public."

Cypress Cafe's owners told MySA they hope to continue serving from another location.

"We are currently looking at other locations for another opportunity," the representative said. "We want to continue serving delicious home made Korean food to SA, and if anyone would like to reach out to us for opportunities available we would be really thankful."

The cafe’s last day of business hasn't been determined, according to MySA.

The Current reached out to Cypress Cafe for more information but got no response by press time.

May 1, 2024

