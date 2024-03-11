Asian-focused Kumi buffet now open in San Antonio's Hollywood Park

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
Buffet restaurant Kumi has begun serving in the Hollywood Park neighborhood.
Seafood-focused Asian buffet Kumi is now serving in the Hollywood Park space that formerly housed China Harbor.
Locally owned Kumi offers all-you-can-eat shellfish, crab legs, oysters and crawfish along with a variety of sushi offerings, including sashimi, nigiri and makizushi rolls, according to its website. It also serves up Chinese favorites such as fried rice, lo mein, sesame chicken and steamed buns.
Located at 17333 U.S. Highway 281, the restaurant operates near that thoroughfare's busy intersection with Loop 1604. Other local dining concepts including Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House, Magnolia Pancake Haus and Purple Garlic Italian Cafe also have locations around the junction.
Kumi is open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to its website.
