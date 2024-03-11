Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Asian-focused Kumi buffet now open in San Antonio's Hollywood Park

The new eatery is now open inside the space that formerly housed China Harbor, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 1604.

By on Mon, Mar 11, 2024 at 12:06 am

Buffet restaurant Kumi has begun serving in the Hollywood Park neighborhood.
Nina Rangel
Buffet restaurant Kumi has begun serving in the Hollywood Park neighborhood.
Seafood-focused Asian buffet Kumi is now serving in the Hollywood Park space that formerly housed China Harbor.

Locally owned Kumi offers all-you-can-eat shellfish, crab legs, oysters and crawfish along with a variety of sushi offerings, including sashimi, nigiri and makizushi rolls, according to its website. It also serves up Chinese favorites such as fried rice, lo mein, sesame chicken and steamed buns.

Located at  17333 U.S. Highway 281, the restaurant operates near that thoroughfare's busy intersection with Loop 1604. Other local dining concepts including Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House, Magnolia Pancake Haus and Purple Garlic Italian Cafe also have locations around the junction.  

Kumi is open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to its website.

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

March 6, 2024

