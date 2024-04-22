Hybrid gym-cafe-cocktail lounge planned for San Antonio's Midtown neighborhood

Dubbed House of ALIO Fitness House X Social, the new facility will occupy a storefront at 1533 North Main Ave. An adjacent concept at the same address called Unhireable Coldbrew & Cocktails will add cafe and cocktail-lounge vibes, according to the report.
The gym portion of House of ALIO's site will span 6,540 square feet, while the cafe will occupy 1,000 square feet, according to a recent filing with state regulators. Both concepts shared teaser videos and photos on social media, but the business' website offers little additional information.
House of ALIO is a project of the team behind ALIO Fitness Club, a nightclub-inspired boutique gym that opened in Hollywood Park in 2017, MySA reports.
