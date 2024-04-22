Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Hybrid gym-cafe-cocktail lounge planned for San Antonio's Midtown neighborhood

The new concept is expected to launch this summer.

By on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 at 1:34 pm

Unhireable Coldbrew & Cocktails is expected to share the same space as the new gym. - Instagram / unhireablelounge
Instagram / unhireablelounge
Unhireable Coldbrew & Cocktails is expected to share the same space as the new gym.
A nightclub-inspired boutique gym is expected to open in Midtown this summer, offering fitness buffs amenities such as pre-workout coffee and (presumably) after-workout cocktails, news site MySA reports.

Dubbed House of ALIO Fitness House X Social, the new facility will occupy a storefront at 1533 North Main Ave. An adjacent concept at the same address called Unhireable Coldbrew & Cocktails will add cafe and cocktail-lounge vibes, according to the report. 

The gym portion of House of ALIO's site will span 6,540 square feet, while the cafe will occupy 1,000 square feet, according to a recent filing with state regulators. Both concepts shared teaser videos and photos on social media, but the business' website offers little additional information.

House of ALIO is a project of the team behind ALIO Fitness Club, a nightclub-inspired boutique gym that opened in Hollywood Park in 2017, MySA reports.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

