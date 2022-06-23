Atlanta-based Chicken Salad Chick to open first San Antonio location in Stone Oak this year

Instagram / chickensaladchick
Atlanta's Chicken Salad Chick has been on the expansion path.
Chicken Salad Chick — a chain that serves up mayo-based picnic fare, including its namesake chicken salad, along with egg salad and pimento cheese — will open its first San Antonio location in Stone Oak later this year.
The Atlanta-based company announced plans to expand in Texas
’ Bexar, Kendall, Comal and Hays counties last October. However, it didn't reveal specific store locations at the time.
Now, a news release confirms San Antonio’s first outpost will open at 22831 North U.S. Highway 281, Suite 116, by year’s end.
Chicken Salad Chick currently operates 21 locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. According to the release, the brand wants to open 50 new stores around the country — five of those in Texas — by the end this year.
