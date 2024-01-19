LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Austin-based nightclub Barbarella planning San Antonio location

Barbarella is teasing the launch of an Alamo City location sometime in February.

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 1:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Austin nightclub Barbarella expanded into Houston in 2013 and says San Antonio is next. - Pexels / Edoardo Tommasini
Pexels / Edoardo Tommasini
Austin nightclub Barbarella expanded into Houston in 2013 and says San Antonio is next.
Austin-based club Barbarella, presumably named after the sexy 1968 science fiction movie, is looking to launch a San Antonio satellite.

The nightspot is known for its inclusive and famous TuezGayz events, which extended to San Antonio’s Brass Monkey, where they were called ThurzGayz, while they lasted. Now, Barbarella is teasing the February launch of an Alamo City location in its social media posts.
A website already exists for the club's San Antonio location, but it offers scant details and doesn't include an opening date. However, the site does note that the venue won't charge cover, nor will it enforce a dress code.

The San Antonio Barbarella is billed as a QPOC [queer person of color]-owned dance club "for people who hate dance clubs” on its Instagram page.

The Current reached out for more details, but was unable to reach Barbarella officials by press time Friday afternoon.

Barbarella’s flagship Austin club opened in 2009, and a Houston location followed in 2013.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Italian mainstay Fratello’s Restaurant & Deli closing down

By Nina Rangel

Fratello's Deli & Market is located at 2503 Broadway.

Downtown San Antonio nightclub Paramour faces eviction lawsuit

By Sanford Nowlin

Rooftop bar Paramour is owned by San Antonio attorney Martin Phipps.

Despite a recent boom, San Antonio ranks as one of the worst U.S. cities for coffee

By Nina Rangel

Despite a boom in new openings, San Antonio lags other parts of the country in coffee shops.

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão planning a second San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Fogo de Chão will open a second San Antonio location by 2025, company expansion plans show.

Also in Food & Drink

Taco Trio: In a city overrun by taquerias, these three stand out from the herd

By Ron Bechtol

Tacos al Carbón Cabrón isn’t just a funny name. It’s a place where you want to get your tacos “loaded.”

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us