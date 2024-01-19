Austin-based nightclub Barbarella planning San Antonio location

The nightspot is known for its inclusive and famous TuezGayz events, which extended to San Antonio’s Brass Monkey, where they were called ThurzGayz, while they lasted. Now, Barbarella is teasing the February launch of an Alamo City location in its social media posts.
A website already exists for the club's San Antonio location, but it offers scant details and doesn't include an opening date. However, the site does note that the venue won't charge cover, nor will it enforce a dress code.
The San Antonio Barbarella is billed as a QPOC [queer person of color]-owned dance club "for people who hate dance clubs” on its Instagram page.
The Current reached out for more details, but was unable to reach Barbarella officials by press time Friday afternoon.
Barbarella’s flagship Austin club opened in 2009, and a Houston location followed in 2013.
