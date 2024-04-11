Austin nightclub Barbarella plans April 18-20 opening bash for San Antonio location

Pexels / Edoardo Tommasini
Barbarella now operates clubs in Austin, Houston and the Alamo City.
Austin-based nightclub Barbarella, named for the sexy 1968 science fiction movie starring a young Jane Fonda, will launch its San Antonio satellite the weekend of April 18-20, according to a Wednesday post on its social media accounts.
Though the Alamo City Barbarella, 2211 San Pedro Ave., has been in quiet operation for about two weeks, the owners said they'll make its big unveiling with a weekend-long party that will include drink specials, dance-worthy tunes and more.
In addition to its Austin flagship and the new 2-1-0 spot, Barbarella runs a third club in Houston. The business' venues are known for inclusive TuezGayz events along with nights themed around the '80s, Y2K and more.
On its Instagram page, the San Antonio Barbarella bills itself as a QPOC [queer person of color]-owned dance club "for people who hate dance clubs."
The nightspot's website
lists hours for its theme nights as 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
