Austin staple Kerbey Lane Cafe now flipping pancakes at first San Antonio location

click to enlarge Instagram / kerbeylanecafe Austin favorite Kerbey Lane Cafe is now open in San Antonio.

Austin-based comfort food favorite Kerbey Lane Cafe has opened its long-awaited outpost in far North San Antonio.The family-owned enterprise, which operates 10 other locations along the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos corridor, specializes in made-from-scratch items including waffles, breakfast platters and homestyle entrees.The San Antonio location — located at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, near Velvet Taco and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games — is now serving in a soft-opening capacity, according to management. That means it will offer a limited schedule, smaller menu and first-come, first-served seating until its Monday, Aug. 29 grand opening.Diners who get in before the grand opening also will receive a 50% discount on all food and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the company.Kerbey Lane Cafe has been an Austin staple since the original restaurant’s opening in 1980. In addition to its comfort food standards, the chain offers seasonal menu featuring items such as lemon-poppyseed French toast and watermelon-tomato gazpacho.