Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will open five San Antonio stores

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will bring five stores to SA next spring.
Plenty of new stores from out-of-town coffee chains have percolated up across San Antonio recently, but none has a name as fun to say as the city's latest entrant.
Colorado-based Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii — yes, the "of Hawaii" is part of its full name — plans to open five new stores in the Alamo City next spring, according to plans unveiled by company officials.
All the Bad Ass stores are franchise operations planned for the North Side. Officials also said the chain inked a separate franchise deal for three stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Founded in Hawaii in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee was created to share premium beans from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Kauai and Maui with caffeine freaks around the country. Last summer, the business announced plans
to open 150 additional stores over the next five years.
Along with a name that’ll make your abuela blush, Bad Ass Coffee also serves up a full menu of blended drinks, lattes and teas. It also offers food with a Hawaiian twist, including cinnamon sugar-dusted malasada donuts.
