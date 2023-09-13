BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will open five San Antonio stores

The cheekily named chain is in the middle of an ambitious expansion.

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 12:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will bring five stores to SA next spring. - Instagram / badasscoffeeofhawaii
Instagram / badasscoffeeofhawaii
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will bring five stores to SA next spring.
Plenty of new stores from out-of-town coffee chains have percolated up across San Antonio recently, but none has a name as fun to say as the city's latest entrant.

Colorado-based Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii — yes, the "of Hawaii" is part of its full name — plans to open five new stores in the Alamo City next spring, according to plans unveiled by company officials.

All the Bad Ass stores are franchise operations planned for the North Side. Officials also said the chain inked a separate franchise deal for three stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Founded in Hawaii in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee was created to share premium beans from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Kauai and Maui with caffeine freaks around the country. Last summer, the business announced plans to open 150 additional stores over the next five years.

Along with a name that’ll make your abuela blush, Bad Ass Coffee also serves up a full menu of blended drinks, lattes and teas. It also offers food with a Hawaiian twist, including cinnamon sugar-dusted malasada donuts.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Tower of the Americas will debut Tacos & Tequila Festival next month

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Tower of the Americas will host its first-ever Tequila & Tacos Festival next month.

San Antonio's long-running Adelita Tamales reopens after car smashes into its building

By Nina Rangel

Days after a car struck its building, Adelita Tamales & Tortilla Factory's is back in operation.

Online food influencers face heightened scrutiny over their relationships with restaurants

By Nina Rangel

The FTC this summer released new regulations to clarify expectations for individuals who make money using their social media platforms.

San Antonio Beer Week returns to celebrate local craft brews Oct. 21-28

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio Beer Week kicks off Oct. 21, 2023.

Also in Food & Drink

Looking for a Book: The ceviche is fresh at Go Fish, but the concept may need time to stew

By Ron Bechtol

Go Fish Wine Bar is one of the latest entries in the expanding San Antonio restaurant empire of Emily and Houston Carpenter.

Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

By Nina Rangel

The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us