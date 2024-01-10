Beerhead Bar & Eatery now open in Northwest San Antonio

Instagram / beerheadbar_ Beerhead Bar & Eatery locations have beer lists that differ by region.

The Illinois-based craft beer-focused restaurant chain Beerhead Bar & Eatery made its Alamo City debut this week.Helmed by franchisees Marci and John Jewett, the new eatery — located in Northwest San Antonio at 19338 Babcock Road — offers lunch and dinner menus featuring burgers, pizzas, shareable apps and desserts, according to company officials. It also serves weekend brunch.In common with other restaurants in the Beerhead chain, the San Antonio location offers a selection of brews specific to its region. It also features a full bar that serves signature cocktails.The Jewetts expect to open two more San Antonio-area Beerhead locations, according to the company.“Since making San Antonio our home, we have continued to hear the need for more unique, family friendly, casual dining experiences where there is something for all ages,” Marci Jewett said in a statement.The Beerhead chain operates stores in Illinois, Ohio, New York State, Michigan and Texas. Its only other Texas location is in the Dallas suburb of Plano.