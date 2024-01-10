EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Beerhead Bar & Eatery now open in Northwest San Antonio

The Illinois-based chain expects to open two additional San Antonio-area stores.

By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 12:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Beerhead Bar & Eatery locations have beer lists that differ by region. - Instagram / beerheadbar_
Instagram / beerheadbar_
Beerhead Bar & Eatery locations have beer lists that differ by region.
The Illinois-based craft beer-focused restaurant chain Beerhead Bar & Eatery made its Alamo City debut this week.

Helmed by franchisees Marci and John Jewett, the new eatery — located in Northwest San Antonio at 19338 Babcock Road —  offers lunch and dinner menus featuring burgers, pizzas, shareable apps and desserts, according to company officials. It also serves weekend brunch.

In common with other restaurants in the Beerhead chain, the San Antonio location offers a selection of brews specific to its region. It also features a full bar that serves signature cocktails.

The Jewetts expect to open two more San Antonio-area Beerhead locations, according to the company.

“Since making San Antonio our home, we have continued to hear the need for more unique, family friendly, casual dining experiences where there is something for all ages,” Marci Jewett said in a statement.

The Beerhead chain operates stores in Illinois, Ohio, New York State, Michigan and Texas. Its only other Texas location is in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio burger joint Mr. Juicy to open Castle Hills location

By Nina Rangel

Mr. Juicy plans to open a Castle Hills satellite.

San Antonio Pig Liquors closing landmark Southtown shop

By Nina Rangel

Pig Liquors will close permanently Jan. 27.

Downtown San Antonio's Bier Garten Riverwalk closes after more than a decade

By Nina Rangel

The Bier Garten Riverwalk was known for its epic Oktoberfest celebrations.

Cinderella Bakery, Ay Que Chula: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Ay Que Chula is now open at 1503 N. Main Ave.

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us