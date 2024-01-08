Beloved San Antonio bakery Meemo's has closed

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Meemo’s Bakery is located at 2611 Wagon Wheel St.
Local pastry mainstay Meemo’s Bakery has closed, citing declining sales and lack of employees as main reasons behind the sudden closure.
At the end of 2023, several social media posts surfaced, showing a sign on the business door that read simply, "Sorry, we are permanently closed.” That sign was also accompanied by a printed notice from MHC Management Co., which stated that the locks had been changed due to a "failure to comply" with the lease agreement.
The company’s website
has been all but wiped clean, now offering only an open letter to its followers.
“Dear customers, we regret to inform you that Meemo’s Bakery & Cafe has permanently closed due to staffing and supply concerns in the challenging economic climate,” the website states. “We explored every possible avenue before deciding on this difficult decision … Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time.”
Meemo’s opened at 210 W Sunset Road in 2011, before relocating to its current shop at 2611 Wagon Wheel St. It was known for its hearty lunch fare and custom cakes, cookies and pastries.
