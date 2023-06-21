Beloved San Antonio vegan eatery La Botanica returns for Sunday pop-up at new bar Chiflada’s

Instagram / chifladas_sa
La Botanica — the popular St. Mary's Strip vegan eatery shuttered in 2020 — will return for a one-night pop-up at new west-of-downtown nightspot Chiflada’s.
This Sunday, La Botanica chef-owner Rebel Mariposa will bring her former restaurant's plant-based ceviche to the new bar for Cura La Cruda, a Pride-themed fête featuring other local cooks. Ghost kitchen Shorty Stacks also will dole out mini pancakes, while local podcast producer Carmen Vidal will serve up meatless menudo, Mariposa told the Current.
For liquid treats, Chiflada’s will revive La Botanica’s No Manches shot and Pepino Blanco cocktail. It also will offer variations of brunchy cocktails such as micheladas, mimosas and bloody marys, according to Mariposa.
LGBTQ+ artists and DJs including Wayne Holtz, DJ De La O and DJ Melón will perform at Cura La Cruda. What's more, home goods and accessory shop Very That and jewelry maker Amorcito by Yari G will be on hand to showcase their wares.
La Botanica — billed as Texas’ first vegan restaurant with a full bar — operated as a safe, inclusive and LGBTQ-friendly event space and venue from its launch in 2015. The business survived the initial wave of COVID-19 closures but closed in October 2020 after its landlord didn't renew its lease.
Chiflada’s opened Friday, June 2, bringing sassy culture to the neighborhood just west of downtown. Co-owner Natasha Riffle
operates the new venture alongside her mom Veronica and San Antonio DJ Melanie Martinez — aka DJ Melón — who will spin vinyl at Cura La Cruda.
Chiflada’s is located at 1804 West Martin St. Cura La Cruda will run 2-6 p.m.
