Bésame — new San Antonio food truck park from owner of El Camino — to hold soft opening Friday

Bésame is situated on East Grayson Street at the site of the former Alamo BBQ building.

By on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 at 12:23 pm

click to enlarge Bésame will open Friday, Dec. 16. - Photo Courtesy / Bésame
Photo Courtesy / Bésame
Bésame will open Friday, Dec. 16.
Ricky Ortiz, the mind behind downtown's colorful El Camino food truck park, will hold a soft opening for similar concept Bésame Friday, MySA reports.

Bésame is situated at 509 and 511 East Grayson St., on the site of the former Alamo BBQ building. The sprawling, colorfully lit property hosts a full bar, helmed by Ortiz's business partner and craft cocktailer, Melanie Barrows, the news site also reports.

Barrows — who previously worked at two Rick Bayless restaurants and at San Antonio’s esteemed Cured — has created a cocktail menu to complement food from Pete's Chicken and Garcia's BBQ, the first two food trucks to call the park home. 2M Smokehouse's first food truck is slated join the lineup next weekend.

Cocktails at the bar will run $10-$14, Ortiz told MySA. Bésame also will host weekday happy hours from 4-7 p.m.

Bésame will be open 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, noon-2 a.m. Saturday and noon-midnight Sunday, Ortiz told the Current . Moving forward, the spot will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, until March. At that point, Bésame will open daily.

