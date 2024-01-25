LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Texas' Blue Bell Ice Cream releases new cinnamon bun-inspired flavor

The new flavor is now available for a limited time in pint and half-gallon sizes.

By on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 at 11:04 am

click to enlarge Blue Bell’s Cinnamon Twist Ice Cream features brown sugar, cinnamon and more cinnamon. - Courtesy Photo / Blue Bell Ice Cream
Courtesy Photo / Blue Bell Ice Cream
Blue Bell’s Cinnamon Twist Ice Cream features brown sugar, cinnamon and more cinnamon.
Texas ice cream giant Blue Bell has made a few updates to its extensive list of creamy concoctions.

The Brenham-based creamery announced a brand new flavor Monday — Cinnamon Twist Ice Cream.

The frozen treat is said to have a brown sugar and cinnamon ice cream base with bits and pieces of cinnamon bun dough and cinnamon icing swirled throughout.

“We have put a twist on a popular pastry by turning it into a great-tasting ice cream,” Executive Director of Advertising and Marketing for Blue Bell Joe Robertson said in a press statement.

Blue Bell’s newest flavor is now available for a limited time in pint and half-gallon sizes.

In other Blue Bell-news, pints of the I ❤ Cereal flavor have returned to freezer shelves for a limited time and Tin Roof Ice Cream is now being sold in half-gallon sizes.

