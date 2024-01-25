Texas' Blue Bell Ice Cream releases new cinnamon bun-inspired flavor

Texas ice cream giant Blue Bell has made a few updates to its extensive list of creamy concoctions.The Brenham-based creamery announced a brand new flavor Monday — Cinnamon Twist Ice Cream.The frozen treat is said to have a brown sugar and cinnamon ice cream base with bits and pieces of cinnamon bun dough and cinnamon icing swirled throughout.“We have put a twist on a popular pastry by turning it into a great-tasting ice cream,” Executive Director of Advertising and Marketing for Blue Bell Joe Robertson said in a press statement.Blue Bell’s newest flavor is now available for a limited time in pint and half-gallon sizes.In other Blue Bell-news, pints of the I ❤ Cereal flavor have returned to freezer shelves for a limited time and Tin Roof Ice Cream is now being sold in half-gallon sizes.