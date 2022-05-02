Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

California chain known for 5-pound burritos will make San Antonio debut this summer

It's set to open in Balcones Heights this summer.

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 1:35 pm

Iguanas Burritozilla is known for monstrous five-pound burritos. - INSTAGRAM / IGUANASBURRITOZILLA
Instagram / iguanasburritozilla
Iguanas Burritozilla is known for monstrous five-pound burritos.
California-based Iguanas Burritozilla will open its first Texas location this summer in the Alamo City, MySA reports.

The chain’s claim to fame is the massive Burritozilla, a five-pound burrito stuffed with meat, beans, rice, cheese, salsa, guacamole and crema featured on Travel Channel’s Man v. Food. For those not into sport eating, Iguanas also offers nacho fries, quesadillas, tacos and plates.

The 28-year-old chain is owned by Paul Orozco and his nephews and nieces Jimmy Orozco, Sammy Orozco, Felice Orozco, and Melissa Orozco-Ricardez. Its website lists four locations in California, including one inside Levi’s Stadium, home field to the San Francisco 49ers.

The pending San Antonio location will be at 4205 Fredericksburg Road in the Balcones Heights neighborhood, MySA reports.

