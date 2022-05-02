California chain known for 5-pound burritos will make San Antonio debut this summer

Instagram / iguanasburritozilla
Iguanas Burritozilla is known for monstrous five-pound burritos.
California-based Iguanas Burritozilla will open its first Texas location this summer in the Alamo City, MySA reports
.
The chain’s claim to fame is the massive Burritozilla, a five-pound burrito stuffed with meat, beans, rice, cheese, salsa, guacamole and crema featured on Travel Channel’s Man v. Food.
For those not into sport eating, Iguanas also offers nacho fries, quesadillas, tacos and plates.
The 28-year-old chain is owned by Paul Orozco and his nephews and nieces Jimmy Orozco, Sammy Orozco, Felice Orozco, and Melissa Orozco-Ricardez. Its website lists four locations in California, including one inside Levi’s Stadium, home field to the San Francisco 49ers.
The pending San Antonio location will be at 4205 Fredericksburg Road in the Balcones Heights neighborhood, MySA reports.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.