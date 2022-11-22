California's Iguanas Burritozilla chain and its 5-pound burritos are coming to San Antonio

San Jose, California-based chain Iguanas Burritozilla is about to give San Antonio burrito shops a run for their money when it brings its 5-pound burritos to the Alamo City. Yes, that's correct. A burrito weighing as much as a human newborn will soon be available to local diners.
Family-owned Iguanas Burritozilla has grown from a humble 1994 start to include two locations within its hometown's Levi's Stadium. Now, the company is headed to SA, according to a social media post — although officials have been vague about a specific location and an opening date.
If a 5-pound cylinder packed with a “monstrous” (their words, not ours) amount of meat, beans, rice and fresh salsa isn't for you, don't worry. In addition to smaller burrito options, Iguanas offers tacos, quesadillas, nachos and breakfast served all day.
To stay up to date on details on the Iguanas Burritozilla San Antonio location, we're guessing you can follow the company on Instagram @iguanasburritozilla. The company's menu is also available online for those who want to sneak a peek.
