Caterer Don Strange opening restaurant at San Antonio's Estancia del Norte hotel this month

The restaurant, Lazo, will be helmed by chef Sarah Myles, formerly a sous chef at Boiler House.

By on Sat, May 14, 2022 at 7:20 am

Estancia del Norte will open Lazo with Don Strange May 23. - INSTAGRAM / ESTANCIADELNORTE
Instagram / estanciadelnorte
Estancia del Norte will open Lazo with Don Strange May 23.
Estancia del Norte — a recently renovated Hilton hotel on San Antonio’s North Side — is adding a swanky new eatery called Lazo with Don Strange, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

Following a $10 million pandemic renovation and transfer of ownership, the hotel will throw open the doors on the eatery tied to longtime caterer Don Strange on May 23.

Lazo will be helmed by chef Sarah Myles, formerly a sous chef at Boiler House in the Pearl, SABJ reports. The menu will include items such as mesquite charcoal-grilled tenderloin with jalapeño jelly, sautéed oysters and grilled white wings.

According to the Estancia del Norte website, Lazo will be open 4 p.m.-midnight Monday through Friday and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. It's located at 37 N.E. Loop 410.

