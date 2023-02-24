Chick-fil-A now hiring for massive location inside downtown San Antonio's Rand Building

The hiring announcement suggests an opening date is drawing near for one of the chain's biggest Texas stores.

By on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 11:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
Chick-fil-A shared images of its upcoming downtown San Antonio location inside the Rand Building. - Instagram / cfamainhouston
Instagram / cfamainhouston
Chick-fil-A shared images of its upcoming downtown San Antonio location inside the Rand Building.
Fried-chicken chain Chick-fil-A is now hiring for its pending location inside downtown San Antonio's Rand Building, suggesting the massive and much-anticipated eatery will open soon.

Operators of the new Chick-fil-A announced Wednesday on social media that they're hiring “Team Members of all levels” ahead of the grand opening for the store, one of the chain's largest in Texas. They didn't reveal a date for the big event, however.

Chick-fil-A officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the opening plans.
The chain announced in February of 2022 that it would take over some 6,000 square feet inside the Rand, 110 E. Houston Street, a prominent downtown structure that also houses co-working space Geekdom.

Initial filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation showed an expected completion date in December of last year. Renovations on the space were reported to run around $1 million.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Iconic San Antonio diner the Pig Stand sold to developer as part of Broadway land deal

By Nina Rangel

Downtown-area diner Pig Stand sits on land recently acquired by San Antonio developer GrayStreet Partners.

Austin-area barbecue mainstay Milt's Pit BBQ has relocated to Northeast San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Milt's Pit BBQ is now open at at 8000 Pat Booker Road.

As Lent starts, the Google search phrase 'is chicken meat' is trending in Texas

By Nina Rangel

A basket of fried chicken wings.

San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse plans fall opening for second location in Castroville

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio smoked meat spot 2M Smokehouse will open a second location in Castroville this fall.

Also in Food & Drink

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us