Chick-fil-A now hiring for massive location inside downtown San Antonio's Rand Building

Operators of the new Chick-fil-A announced Wednesday on social media that they're hiring “Team Members of all levels” ahead of the grand opening for the store, one of the chain's largest in Texas. They didn't reveal a date for the big event, however.
Chick-fil-A officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the opening plans.
The chain announced in February of 2022 that it would take over some 6,000 square feet inside the Rand, 110 E. Houston Street, a prominent downtown structure that also houses co-working space Geekdom.
Initial filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation showed an expected completion date in December of last year. Renovations on the space were reported to run around $1 million.
