Cincinnati-based boozy ice cream chain opening first San Antonio location next month

Boozy ice cream and milkshake chain Buzzed Bull is opening its San Antonio outpost as part of a Texas expansion.
Alcoholic ice cream and milkshake chain Buzzed Bull Creamery will open its first San Antonio location next month in the city's far northern burbs.
“We're working hard to get ready to keep you cool,” reads a July Instagram post from the store
, located at 2903 N. Loop 1604 East at the highway's Redland Road intersection. “Coming in August, stop by and beat the heat with ice cream or a milkshake made the way you want!”
Cincinnati-based Buzzed Bull specializes in boozy, liquid nitrogen-frozen treats that can be customized with toppings and mix-ins such as candies, brownie bites and nuts. The chain's alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes start at 5% ABV, and its hopes offer tasting flights of rotating monthly flavors for the indecisive.
The chain announced plans
to enter the San Antonio market last fall as part of a Texas expansion. It currently operates stores in 10 states.
At the time, company officials said Buzzed Bull and sushi burrito spot Roll On In would share their first San Antonio location, and an instagram photo of its shopfront shows Roll On In's signage.
The Current
emailed Roll On In to check on opening details for that location, but hasn't yet received a reply.
