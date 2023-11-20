Culinaria’s Winter Restaurant Weeks return to San Antonio Jan. 15-27

Instagram / bigaonthebanks
River Walk destination Biga on the Banks has participated in Culinaria's Restaurant Weeks series several times.
Local nonprofit Culinaria from Jan. 15-27 will host its winter Restaurant Weeks, a series of lunch and dinner deals at some of San Antonio’s most popular eateries.
The biannual fundraiser lets diners try new local restaurants via a designated, three-course, pre-fixe menu at participating establishments. The discounted menus are available during brunch ($25), lunch ($20 and $30) and dinner ($35, $45 and $55), depending on the eatery.
Past participats include Southtown brunch hotspot Blush, downtown's revived Fig Tree Restaurant and longtime River Walk destination Biga on the Banks. The winter lineup hasn’t yet been released, but interested diners can peep this year’s summer Restaurant Weeks menus
on the Culinaria website for an idea of what to expect.
Part of the ticket for each meal helps fund Culinaria's mission of promoting San Antonio as a dining destination through scholarships for local culinary arts students and food- and chef-related aid organizations.
Reservations aren't required, but they are encouraged.
