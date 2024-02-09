Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

Dairy company linked to listeria outbreak recalls items sold at Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Costco

Sauces, salads and enchiladas containing dairy products from a California-based company are linked to an outbreak.

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 1:02 pm

Signs and symptoms of Listeria infection vary depending on the person infected.
Salad dressings, cremas and enchiladas sold at Trader Joe’s, Costco and H-E-B have come under a federal recall due to listeria concerns, TV station KSAT reports.

All the recalled items are from California's Rizo-Lopez Foods, where the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has found the infectious bacteria, according to a federal notice.

Here’s what’s included in the recall:

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s brand Cilantro Salad Dressing, Chicken Enchiladas Verde, Southwest Salad and Elote Chopped Salad kits.

  H-E-B: H-E-B Cilantro Cotija Dressing with use-by dates from Jan. 13, 2024 to March 30, 2024 and H-E-B Cilantro Cotija Dressing and H-E-B Poblano Caesar Dressing with use-by dates from Jan. 14, 2024 to March 31, 2024. The dressings were recalled by Fresh Creative Foods, which used dairy ingredients from Rizo-Lopez Foods.  

Costco: Chicken Street Taco Kit #11545, sold Jan. 25- Feb. 6; Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema two-pack sold Jan. 19-Feb. 6; Don Pancho Crema three-pack sold Jan. 17- Feb. 6; and Southwest Chicken Wraps with Sauce sold Oct. 27, 2023-Feb. 6, 2024.

Customers are urged to return the recalled products or throw them out, according to federal officials. Rico-Lopez Foods previously recalled nearly 60 cheese and dairy products after they were linked to a listeria outbreak, KSAT reports.

The current outbreak is linked to two deaths and several serious illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While signs and symptoms of listeria infection vary by individual, they often include fever, headache and flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue, the CDC reports.

