Don't be salty: here's where to get a National Margarita Day deal in San Antonio Feb. 22

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of The Good Kind The Good Kind will offer their botanical take on the classic cocktail at half-price on Feb. 22.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Smashin' Crab Smashin' Crab's margarita.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of The Hayden The Hayden's margarita.

If you’re like us, you don’t need afood holiday to tell you its okay to sip margs all day — but alas, National Margarita Day exists anyway. So, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, several local bars and restaurants are celebrating in a big way.Here’s where you can get yourself a deal — or just a special variety — on a salty, lime-loaded tipple in celebration of National Margarita Day.will be offering a two-for-one special on all of their margarita varieties, which each include the restaurant's signature hand-shaken “Smash’d Mix” in flavors such as guava, mango, passionfruit and others. The seafood spot will also offer something a little spicy — marg version that includes fiery Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur and jalapeño pepper.will offer their botanical take on the classic cocktail at half-price throughout the day on Feb. 22. The Good Kind Margarita — available frozen or on the rocks — features tequila blanco, fresh lime and orange juice, as well as house made simple syrup and a splash of soda. Guests can also enjoy a variety of additional flavor combinations including peach, mango, strawberry, hibiscus and cherry lime.is celebrating with margarita specials from 4 p.m.-2 a.m., including $5 Cazadores margaritas on the rocks and $18 Cazadores pitchers. Also on the list are Patrón Reposado margaritas for $7, and representatives from Patrón will be on site from 7:30-9:30 p.m. with swag. Guests can also nosh on complimentary chips and salsa for the evening.will offer $5 margaritas — frozen and on the rocks — throughout the day. Both versions can be ordered in flavor varieties such as peach, coconut, hibiscus and spicy.will offer signature Margs for $5 on its River Walk-level dining room and patio all day long.willoffer Black Cherry and Blood Orange margaritas made with black cherry and blood orange purees, respectively. Both include Casamigos Reposado tequila and citrus juices as well as a black salt rim.will offer a Double Crunch Pizza (DCP) bundle all day long, consisting of the guest’s choice of a frozen margarita — which come in flavors such as blue curaçao, dragon fruit or strawberry mango — paired with any of the newly-launched Double Crunch Pizza for $7.will offer happy hour pricing on certain cocktails — Fire in the Sky, Poblano Daiquiri and Oaxaca Old Fashioned — and will debut a specialty margarita called the La Casita featuring El Jimador Blanco tequila, citrus, agave and orange bitters. Each of the four tipples will be available for $8 during a Margarita Day happy hour from 5-7 p.m.