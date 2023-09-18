Downtown San Antonio's Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar has closed

The owners announced the closure on Instagram over the weekend but provided no reason for their decision. The post encouraged visitors to continue the Maddy McMurphy's tradition of football- watching parties at sister bar Mad Dogs British Pub, "just steps away."
The Irish-themed bar was owned by Terry Corless, a UK native whose Mad Dogs restaurant group also includes downtown's Bier Garten, On the Bend Oyster Bar & Cigar Lounge, Prost Haus and Crockett Tavern.
Maddy McMurphy's, one of several taverns to occupy the high-traffic spot at 420 E. Houston St., was known for its annual Irish-themed parties, cold draft beers and many screens tuned to football and other sporting events.
