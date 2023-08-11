Dragon Bowl sets August opening in San Antonio's Leon Springs area

Instagram / dragonbowlsa Dragon Bowl's orange chicken.

Fans of cultural culinary mashups, rejoice!New Leon Springs spot Dragon Bowl will start slinging its Latin-Asian fusion fare Friday, Aug. 18.The new eatery’s grand opening will will run 2-4 p.m. and feature live music, according to its owners. The first 50 customers will receive a special edition Dragon Bowl T-shirt, which will entitle them to one free egg roll per visit for a year — when they wear the shirt, of course.Menu items include chicharrones de pollo — bite size chicken thigh pieces marinated in garlic and lime, then breaded and fried — and carne frita, or seasoned pork chunks marinated in Puerto Rican spices, then fried and tossed in garlic sauce.The new restaurant is located in the far Northwestern suburb at 25291 W. Interstate 10, near Camp Bullis. Past the grand opening, restaurant will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, according to its website.