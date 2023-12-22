Eight Ball Coffee to open new shop in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood Saturday, Dec. 23

Starting Saturday, Dec. 23, the coffee joint will serve its signature espresso offerings at 1432 South St. Mary's Street, according to a social media post from the company.
The grand opening will run 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and will feature milk bread-based breakfast sandwiches from Kewtie Boy Sando as well as tunes from DJ Moggy.
Eight Ball Coffee began slinging lattes, cortados, and cappuccinos in front of La Segunda Bartique & Gallery in 2022, social media posts note. It's known for a silky coco cajeta syrup and puro San Antonio-inspired stickers and merch.
