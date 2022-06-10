El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas opens second location on San Antonio’s West Side

Last year, Food and Wine Magazine praised the eatery's carnitas-stuffed torta smothered in chile de arbol sauce.

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 4:47 pm

San Antonio’s nationally-lauded El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas has opened a second location. - INSTAGRAM / EL_CHIVITO_TORTAS_AHOGADAS
Instagram / el_chivito_tortas_ahogadas
San Antonio’s nationally-lauded El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas has opened a second location.
San Antonio’s nationally-lauded El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas is now slinging tacos and tortas from a second location, this one on Marbach Road, MySA reports.

Last year, Food and Wine Magazine praised the outfit’s carnitas-stuffed torta smothered in chile de arbol sauce, calling it one of the best sandwiches in Texas. Along with its namesake tortas, the new spot also serves up crunchy Guadalajara-style tacos, tacos de birria and a sampling of savory empanadas, according to its online menu.

The family-run eatery began in Guadalajara, Mexico, and debuted in SA with a truck on Crossroads Road about a decade ago, MySA reports. The second shop, located at 9055 Marbach Road, Suite 103, opened it doors on Friday.

Both El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas locations — at 204 Crossroads Blvd. in Balcones Heights and new one on Marbach Road — are open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Food & Drink Slideshows

Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings

San Antonio mixed-use project The Creamery will house multiple food and nightlife concepts

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio mixed-use project The Creamery will house multiple food and nightlife concepts

Iconic Voodoo Doughnut chain opening first San Antonio store in Playland Pizza site

By Nina Rangel

Iconic Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut will make its San Antonio debut by year’s end.

Longtime San Antonio favorite Sazon Mexican Cafe moving to new, larger location

By Nina Rangel

West San Antonio favorite Sazon Mexican Cafe will this summer move in to bigger, boozier digs.

San Antonio mainstay La Tuna Icehouse celebrating 30th anniversary with Saturday bash

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's La Tuna Icehouse will celebrate 30 years this weekend.

Reese Bros Barbecue delivers bad-ass brisket from a temporary truck. Just show up early.

By Ron Bechtol

Reese Bros Barbecue delivers bad-ass brisket from a temporary truck. Just show up early.

Fresh ingredients, techniques help Milpa at The Yard deliver on new insights to Mexican cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

Milpa at The Yard is a modest dining spot set in a literal boxcar.

Summer is already hitting, and these San Antonio-sourced mixed drinks can tame the heat

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's Jungle Bird

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

