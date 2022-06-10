El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas opens second location on San Antonio’s West Side

Instagram / el_chivito_tortas_ahogadas
San Antonio’s nationally-lauded El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas has opened a second location.
San Antonio's nationally-lauded El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas is now slinging tacos and tortas from a second location, this one on Marbach Road
Last year, Food and Wine Magazine praised the outfit’s carnitas-stuffed torta
smothered in chile de arbol sauce, calling it one of the best sandwiches in Texas. Along with its namesake tortas, the new spot also serves up crunchy Guadalajara-style tacos, tacos de birria and a sampling of savory empanadas, according to its online menu.
The family-run eatery began in Guadalajara, Mexico, and debuted in SA with a truck on Crossroads Road about a decade ago, MySA reports. The second shop, located at 9055 Marbach Road, Suite 103, opened it doors on Friday.
Both El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas locations — at 204 Crossroads Blvd. in Balcones Heights and new one on Marbach Road — are open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
