El Paso-based Noodles & Dumplings to open Northeast San Antonio location

Instagram / noodlesdumplings
The menu at Noodles & Dumplings includes Xiaolongbao, a small Chinese steamed bun.
Noodles & Dumplings, an El Paso-based chain focused on hand-pulled Chinese noodles and steamed dumplings, will open a location in Northeast San Antonio.
Signage for the new spot has popped up at 4818 Walzem Road, a building at the corner of Walzem Road and I-35. The Current
reached out to the chain for more information, including a projected opening date, but got no response by press time.
Founded in 2017, Noodles & Dumplings, eventually grew to operate 10 locations across Texas, including Corpus Christi, Houston, Tyler and McAllen, its website states
. Expansion plans detailed on the site include future stores in Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
In addition to noodle-based dishes and dumplings such as xiaolongbao, or small steamed buns served in a bamboo basket, the restaurant's menus include American Chinese favorites such as kung pao chicken, mapo tofu and sesame chicken.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed