El Paso restaurant opening chilaquiles concept in San Antonio's former Earl Abel's space

An El Paso-based restaurant group is bringing its Buen Dia concept to the north-of-downtown space that previously housed longtime comfort-food spot Earl Abel's.Buen Dia is known for breakfast and brunch eats such as chilaquiles, tacos and tortas, as well as cocktails and aguas frescas. Partner Nick Salgado told thevia text message that the new restaurant's menu will largely mirror that of its flagship El Paso location.The restaurant will open in early April in the space at 1639 Broadway left vacant by the April 2023 closure of Earl Abel's. Lingering damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, including inflation and staffing woe, forced the decades-old institution to shut down.Renovations are currently underway, and Salgado said residents “will not recognize the space” when his team is done. Buen Dia will feature “an authentic taqueria vibe” found south of the border, he added. The interior details will feature white tile and text added to the walls by, or Mexican sign painters.All three partners in Buen Dia's Pan y Agua ownership group were born and raised in El Paso and strive to present authentic Mexican food based on their border-city origins, Salgado said. The restaurant will feature a suite of salsa flavors, including rojo, chipotle, habanero, tomato-based entomatados, chile verde and creamy green.In addition to Buen Dia, Pan y Agua operates El Paso's Malolam Cantina, nightspot Fool’s Gold and six Crave Kitchen and Bar locations.