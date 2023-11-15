Famous Seattle pierogi spot bringing its handheld pies to San Antonio for delivery event

Instagram / piroshkypiroshky
Piroshky Piroshky Bakery will bring its handmade pies to the Alamo City next month.
Piroshky Piroshky Bakery, an Eastern European-inspired spot famous for sweet and savory pierogi-style handheld pies, will visit four Texas cities in December, just in time for holiday snacking.
The Seattle-based bakery has received widespread acclaim, including a feature on Anthony Bourdain's No Reservations
and inclusion on Smithsonian Magazine
's list of The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America. The business will travel to San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Austin Dec. 13-17 to deliver pre-ordered pierogis to Lone Star State foodies.
Piroshky Piroshky's San Antonio visit will take place Friday, Dec. 15, at Alamo Beer, 202 Lamar St., but its pies will only be available to those who preorder online
. Order pickup is scheduled for 4-6 p.m.
The bakery is offering its beef-and-cheese, potato-and-cheese and smoked-salmon pâté pies along with sweets such as cinnamon cardamom braids and chocolate cream hazelnut pastry rolls. It's taking preorders until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, and each order must include a minimum of $50.
