Far North San Antonio’s Gather Brewing launching brunch menu this weekend

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Gather Brewing

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Gather Brewing Gather Brewing will this weekend launch a chef-prepared brunch menu to accompany its growing beer offerings.

Universal City's newish Gather Brewing will launch a chef-prepared brunch menu this weekend to accompany its growing beer offerings.The fare will include loaded chicken and waffles, an eggs Benedict-inspired hash with house-made sausage plus grass-fed steak and eggs. The brewery also will sling beermosas and traditional sparkling wine mimosas alongside its wide selection of house-made brews. The Coast Guard veteran-owned brewery will launch the menu Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17. It will be available weekends going forward from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.When brunch hours conclude, the kitchen will transition over to its dinner menu, which features hearty fare such as loaded kimchi fries, spicy brisket pizza and crispy Brussels sprouts Gather Brewing is located just outside the main gate of Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph at at 210 E. Aviation Blvd. The brewpub, which opened in November , includes 150 seats in an indoor-outdoor, family-friendly space.