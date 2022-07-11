Far North San Antonio’s Gather Brewing launching brunch menu this weekend

click to enlarge
Universal City's newish Gather Brewing will launch a chef-prepared brunch menu this weekend to accompany its growing beer offerings.
The fare will include loaded chicken and waffles, an eggs Benedict-inspired hash with house-made sausage plus grass-fed steak and eggs. The brewery also will sling beermosas and traditional sparkling wine mimosas alongside its wide selection of house-made brews.
The Coast Guard veteran-owned brewery
will launch the menu Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17. It will be available weekends going forward from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
When brunch hours conclude, the kitchen will transition over to its dinner menu, which features hearty fare such as loaded kimchi fries, spicy brisket pizza and crispy Brussels sprouts
.
Gather Brewing is located just outside the main gate of Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph at at 210 E. Aviation Blvd. The brewpub, which opened in November
, includes 150 seats in an indoor-outdoor, family-friendly space.
