Fiesta San Antonio Commission hosts second annual dinner party

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Fiesta goers pose for photos during Fiesta Fiesta, the kickoff for San Antonio's annual citywide party.

With six months to go until the Alamo City's biggest party of the year, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission is offering a taste of favorites like chicken-on-a-stick to tide revelers over.



The commission will host its annual dinner party showcasing Fiesta’s greatest food hits at Aggie Park, 6205 West Ave., on Friday, Oct. 20. Beyond chicken-on-a-stick, a ttendees can expect to munch on favorites including street tacos, Frito pie and more while knocking back beer and wine, according to organizers.