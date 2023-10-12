BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Fiesta San Antonio Commission hosts second annual dinner party

The event raises funds to support Fiesta Commission operations.

By on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 3:38 pm

Fiesta goers pose for photos during Fiesta Fiesta, the kickoff for San Antonio's annual citywide party.
Jaime Monzon
Fiesta goers pose for photos during Fiesta Fiesta, the kickoff for San Antonio's annual citywide party.
With six months to go until the Alamo City's biggest party of the year, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission is offering a taste of favorites like chicken-on-a-stick to tide revelers over.

The commission will host its annual dinner party showcasing Fiesta’s greatest food hits at Aggie Park, 6205 West Ave., on Friday, Oct. 20. Beyond chicken-on-a-stick, attendees can expect to munch on favorites including street tacos, Frito pie and more while knocking back beer and wine, according to organizers.

The event, which runs 6-9 p.m., also will include a local mascot dance party, featuring San Antonio's business and Fiesta organization mascots breaking it down on the dance floor. 

Tickets for the event on sale at the Fiesta Commission website. They run $40 for commission members and $50 for nonmembers. The event raises funds to support Fiesta Commission operations.

