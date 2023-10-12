Fiesta San Antonio Commission hosts second annual dinner party

The commission will host its annual dinner party showcasing Fiesta’s greatest food hits at Aggie Park, 6205 West Ave., on Friday, Oct. 20. Beyond chicken-on-a-stick, attendees can expect to munch on favorites including street tacos, Frito pie and more while knocking back beer and wine, according to organizers.
The event, which runs 6-9 p.m., also will include a local mascot dance party, featuring San Antonio's business and Fiesta organization mascots breaking it down on the dance floor.
Tickets for the event on sale at the Fiesta Commission website. They run $40 for commission members and $50 for nonmembers. The event raises funds to support Fiesta Commission operations.
