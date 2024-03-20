Fiesta San Antonio's Taste of the Republic culinary event drops 2024 chef lineup

The Thursday, April 18 event will take place at the Briscoe Western Art Museum’s Jack Guenther Pavilion, 210 W. Market Street. It will feature 11 San Antonio chefs serving up their takes on eats from the Lone Star State's six culinary regions.
This year’s lineup, curated by event co-founder Brian West, includes:
- Chef Jessie Kuykendall of Milpa
- Chef Ceasar Zepeda of Saucy Bird
- Chef Jose Ochoa of Palenque Grill La Cantera
- Chef Juan Carlos Bazan of Cuishe Cocina Mexicana & Toro Kitchen + Bar
- Chef Braunda Smith of Lucy Cooper’s Ice House
- Chef Benjamin De Los Santos of Benjie’s Munch
- Chef Ernie Bradley of The Cherrity Bar
- Chef Lisa Astorga-Watel and Chef Damien Watel of Bistro09
- Chef Joe Melig and Chef Esaul Ramos of 2M Smokehouse
- Chef Kristina Zhao of Dashi & Sichuan House
- Chef Andrew Gutierrez of SA Pops
Tickets for Taste of the Republic are $125 and include sample dishes from each chef, alcoholic beverages and music from DJs. A portion of the sales goes to supporting the San Antonio Fiesta Commission.
The event will run 5-9 p.m.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed