Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Fiesta San Antonio's Taste of the Republic culinary event drops 2024 chef lineup

Chefs from restaurants including The Cherrity Bar, 2M Smokehouse, Cuishe Cocina Mexicana and more will participate.

By on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 at 3:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Taste of the Republic will take place Thursday, April 18. - Courtesy Photo / Taste of the Republic
Courtesy Photo / Taste of the Republic
Taste of the Republic will take place Thursday, April 18.
Taste of the Republic, the official culinary kickoff event of Fiesta San Antonio, on Wednesday unveiled its 2024 chef lineup, which will showcase a wide array of Texas cuisines.

The Thursday, April 18 event will take place at the Briscoe Western Art Museum’s Jack Guenther Pavilion, 210 W. Market Street. It will feature 11 San Antonio chefs serving up their takes on eats from the Lone Star State's six culinary regions.

This year’s lineup, curated by event co-founder Brian West, includes:
  • Chef Jessie Kuykendall of Milpa
  • Chef Ceasar Zepeda of Saucy Bird
  • Chef Jose Ochoa of Palenque Grill La Cantera
  • Chef Juan Carlos Bazan of Cuishe Cocina Mexicana & Toro Kitchen + Bar
  • Chef Braunda Smith of Lucy Cooper’s Ice House
  • Chef Benjamin De Los Santos of Benjie’s Munch
  • Chef Ernie Bradley of The Cherrity Bar
  • Chef Lisa Astorga-Watel and Chef Damien Watel of Bistro09
  • Chef Joe Melig and Chef Esaul Ramos of 2M Smokehouse
  • Chef Kristina Zhao of Dashi & Sichuan House
  • Chef Andrew Gutierrez of SA Pops
Each chef is assigned a specific region of the state to showcase, and each dish is paired with a complimentary wine selection. Beer and cocktails will also be served.

Tickets for Taste of the Republic are $125 and include sample dishes from each chef, alcoholic beverages and music from DJs. A portion of the sales goes to supporting the San Antonio Fiesta Commission.

The event will run 5-9 p.m.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Jim's location at Broadway and Hildebrand closes after 53 years

By Nina Rangel

The Jim's at 4108 Broadway has closed permanently.

New San Antonio taproom Fermenteria serving up probiotic water kefir drinks

By Nina Rangel

Fermenteria is now open on the city's East Side.

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse plans third San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is planning a third San Antonio location.

Arizona-based Hash Kitchen to open two San Antonio restaurants by year's end

By Nina Rangel

Arizona-based Hash Kitchen to open two San Antonio restaurants by year's end

Cocktail punches taste great as the weather warms, and these highlight San Antonio producers

By Nina Rangel

These recipes will keep guests smiling while supporting creators of local flavors.

Non-alcoholic beers have improved, and San Antonio stores carry some worth a sip

By Ron Bechtol

Athletic Brewing, Nada, Samuel Adams and Best Day Brewing all offer non-alcoholic beer options.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us