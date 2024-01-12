First Look: San Antonio’s new Stable Hall venue marries history, innovation

Pearl Stable stopped hosting special events, locals were left wondering what was next for the historic structure.
Thursday evening, the newly renovated venue, now dubbed Stable Hall, invited special guests for a look at just what's been brewing for the nearly 150-year-old space that once house the Pearl brewery's draft horses.
Now revamped as a 1,000-seat music hall, the building features six full-service bars, a fixed seat mezzanine, hay loft-style balconies and a large “jewel-box” stage, replete with a retractable velvet curtain.
Framed historical photos and the structure's original architectural drawings adorn the walls of the outer passageway circling the venue. A curved balcony offers uninterrupted views of the stage, and a moody mural depicting the mist-shrouded Texas Hill Country stretches along one wall.
Thursday night’s preview offered electric performances by San Antonio-born singer-songwriter Rosie Flores and third-generation Texas musician Emily Gimble, who hail from Austin and North Texas, respectively. San Antonio classic country act The Texases and Rolling Stones tribute The Charlie Watts filled out the local portion of the bill.
During the show, Stable Hall's state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting design created an impressive listening and viewing experience.
Though patrons will contend with the mixed-use Pearl complex’s less-than-ideal parking situation, Thursday’s preview suggests Pearl Stable will be a welcome addition to the city's expanding live-music scene. As a showcase for local, regional and appropriately sized touring acts, the venue seems like it will provide an elegant yet unstuffy backdrop for taking in live music across many genres.
Stable Hall will officially open Saturday, Jan. 13, with a free show featuring Texas singer-songwriters Rob Baird and Angel White. Memphis-born Baird has scored critical acclaim for his heartfelt approach to country storytelling, while Angel white describes himself as a “Western soul” who got his start as a busker in Dallas' Deep Ellum area.
The concert hall is located at 307 Pearl Parkway.
