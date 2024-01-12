EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

First Look: San Antonio’s new Stable Hall venue marries history, innovation

Stable Hall invited special guests to a preview show Thursday to see just what's been brewing inside the historic space.

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 1:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Stable Hall will open to the public Saturday, Jan. 13. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Stable Hall will open to the public Saturday, Jan. 13.
In 2020, when the Pearl Stable stopped hosting special events, locals were left wondering what was next for the historic structure.

Thursday evening, the newly renovated venue, now dubbed Stable Hall, invited special guests for a look at just what's been brewing for the nearly 150-year-old space that once house the Pearl brewery's draft horses.

Now revamped as a 1,000-seat music hall, the building features six full-service bars, a fixed seat mezzanine, hay loft-style balconies and a large “jewel-box” stage, replete with a retractable velvet curtain.

Framed historical photos and the structure's original architectural drawings adorn the walls of the outer passageway circling the venue. A curved balcony offers uninterrupted views of the stage, and a moody mural depicting the mist-shrouded Texas Hill Country stretches along one wall.

Thursday night’s preview offered electric performances by San Antonio-born singer-songwriter Rosie Flores and third-generation Texas musician Emily Gimble, who hail from Austin and North Texas, respectively. San Antonio classic country act The Texases and Rolling Stones tribute The Charlie Watts filled out the local portion of the bill.

During the show, Stable Hall's state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting design created an impressive listening and viewing experience.
click to enlarge Stable Hall boasts a capacity of 1,000. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Stable Hall boasts a capacity of 1,000.
The bars churned out cocktails, beer and wine, while aproned servers passed snacks and appetizers prepared by Pearl restaurant Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery.

Though patrons will contend with the mixed-use Pearl complex’s less-than-ideal parking situation, Thursday’s preview suggests Pearl Stable will be a welcome addition to the city's expanding live-music scene. As a showcase for local, regional and appropriately sized touring acts, the venue seems like it will provide an elegant yet unstuffy backdrop for taking in live music across many genres.

Stable Hall will officially open Saturday, Jan. 13, with a free show featuring Texas singer-songwriters Rob Baird and Angel White. Memphis-born Baird has scored critical acclaim for his heartfelt approach to country storytelling, while Angel white describes himself as a “Western soul” who got his start as a busker in Dallas' Deep Ellum area.

The concert hall is located at 307 Pearl Parkway.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Beerhead Bar & Eatery now open in Northwest San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Beerhead Bar & Eatery locations have beer lists that differ by region.

San Antonio's Ace of Steaks closes after less than a year in business

By Nina Rangel

Ace of Steaks opened in Stone Oak in February of 2023.

San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez opening margarita garden, coffee bar at Burgerteca

By Nina Rangel

Johnny Hernandez's Burgerteca is located at 403 Blue Star.

Downtown San Antonio's Bier Garten Riverwalk closes after more than a decade

By Nina Rangel

The Bier Garten Riverwalk was known for its epic Oktoberfest celebrations.

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us