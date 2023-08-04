First Look: Screamin' Chameleon brings relaxed vibes to Northeast San Antonio

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Screamin' Chameleon is now open in Universal City.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Screamin' Chameleon has space for five food trucks onsite.

In June, food truck park Screamin' Chameleon quietly opened a stone's throw from the main gate of Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.While that brings more adventurous eats to the the northeastern 'burb of Universal City, it also makes the new spot easy for city residents to overlook — and that would be a shame based on Screamin' Chameleon's easygoing neighborhood vibes.The unassuming property sits on a quarter of an acre at 122 W. Lindbergh Blvd., giving it space to accommodate five food trucks. A small, two-story structure houses a full bar, a pool table and a collection of board games — not to mention an impressive number of unisex bathrooms.When thevisited Thursday, three mobile kitchens were serving onsite: one specializing in schnitzel, another in loaded baked potatoes and the third in a fusion of Tex-Mex and smoked meats. Our group sampled eats from all three over beers, agreeing that the average rating of our food was a solid seven out of 10.The service was affable, if strained around sundown, when the crowd seemed to reach its peak. Acoustic music filled the air, and scores of pups made friends with each other on the Astroturf lawn.Screamin' Chameleon is open noon-midnight Wednesday through Monday and 4 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday.