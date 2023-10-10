First Look: Thirsty Pups Brewery brings dog-friendly vibes, good beers to San Antonio

Nina Rangel
Thirsty Pups Brewery & Bottle Shop is now open in San Antonio's Castle Hills neighborhood.
Even though dog-friendly Thirsty Pups Brewery & Bottle Shop only began serving last week in a soft-opening capacity, the Castle Hills spot is already showing a deft hand at creating flavorful brews and friendly vibes.
Much of that came down to the co-owner Erik Ureta, who racked up experience brewing for San Antonio-based Alamo Beer Co. and Second Pitch Beer Co. During our visit Monday, Ureta himself was manning the bar, serving up $12 flights and advice to home brewers bellied up to taste his wares.
The complex yet approachable beers also showed off his expertise.
Over the weekend, Thirsty Pups unveiled two new brews
, including the Passyunk Hazy IPA made with Community Culture Yeast Lab Fog Bow yeast, malted wheat, malted oats and Galaxy and Idaho 7 hops. Both of Ureta’s IPAs offered hefty hop flavor, but the new hazy variation was expertly mellowed by the added yeast.
The brewery's West Coast IPA will check boxes for hop-lovers, but its tropical pineapple and grapefruit notes also may appeal to drinkers who typically avoid the style. Meanwhile, the lager and bitter offerings provide lower-ABV options suitable for day drinking on one of the new spot’s outdoor bistro tables.
Thirsty Pups also serves brews from Houston-based Equal Parts Brewing and California’s The Bruery in addition to a small selection of red and white wines.
While the taproom doesn't offer food, it allows visitors to bring in food from outside. European Dumplings Cafe, Tu Asador, Zorbas and Sushishima are just a few of the locally owned eateries surrounding the brewery.
The unassuming spot offers easygoing vibes, replete with board games, alt-rock tunes, a small lounge area and small tables inside.
Thirsty Pups, 2211 NW Military Highway, is open 2-9 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 2-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.
