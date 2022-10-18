Five San Antonio chefs to compete at inaugural Filipino Adobo Throwdown this Sunday

The event, which raises money for Philippine American Chamber of Commerce’s humanitarian campaigns, also includes a food expo.

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 11:43 am

Pork Adobo with hard-boiled eggs and rice. - Pexels / FOX
Pexels / FOX
Pork Adobo with hard-boiled eggs and rice.
Fans of bold flavors can watch five chefs vie this Sunday to create the ultimate version of the Philippines' unofficial national dish at San Antonio's inaugural Adobo Throwdown Cooking Competition and Food Expo.

The event will feature an Iron Chef-style assessment of the chefs’ takes on Filipino adobo, which typically consists of meat or veggies marinated in vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaves and black peppercorns. The marinated goods are then browned and simmered in the resulting sauce.

If the word adobo sounds familiar, it’s likely because Texans are used to seeing it attached to Mexican and Spanish cuisine. According to food historians, Spanish colonists also used the term to describe the cooking method indigenous to the Philippines since the marinades were similar.

The competitors in the 2022 Filipino Adobo Throwdown are all from the Alamo City. They include:
  • Chef Angelica Guzman of Kain Na Filipino Cuisine
  • Chef Imelda Roberts of Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery
  • Chef Esperanza Robertson of Malabito Street Inc. Cha-a Teahouse and Catering
  • Chef David Ritualo of Rock-N-RollsTx
  • Chef Eulo Jimenez of Are’Cebu
The food expo part of the Adobo Throwdown will include vendors, kids' activities, dance and live music performances. All of the competing chefs are also vendors, so ticket holders have good chance of being able to taste the dishes that were part of the judging, event organizers said.

Both the contest and the expo will take place at the Schertz Civic Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the main event begins at 1 p.m.

Proceeds from Adobo Throwdown tickets — available online for $10 — and merchandise will benefit the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce’s humanitarian campaigns.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
More
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less
Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Food & Drink Slideshows

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less
Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Food & Drink Slideshows

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less
Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Trending

East San Antonio's Truth Pizzeria has permanently closed

By Nina Rangel

Truth Pizzeria, located just east of downtown, has closed.

Chick-fil-A plans $1.2 million location in San Antonio suburb of Cibolo

By Nina Rangel

Chick-fil-A's Leon Springs location opened last year.

WTF Food News: waffle giant Eggo partners with Tennessee distillery for Eggo Nog liqueur

By Nina Rangel

Eggo and Tennessee-based Sugarlands Distilling Co. have partnered up to give us Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream

New two-story food truck park coming to San Antonio's East Side

By Nina Rangel

Cruising Kitchens president and CEO Cameron Davies posted a rendering of the upcoming food truck park to social media.

Also in Food & Drink

When exploring San Antonio-area breweries, don't snooze on these day-trip worthy spots

By Nina Rangel

Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio.

San Antonio Beer Festival pros provide their survival tips

By Nina Rangel

Remember that Beer Fest is a marathon, not a sprint.

Raising a Glass: San Antonio Beer Week has moved to October and now boasts a more diverse board

By Noah Alcala Bach

Previously, San Antonio Beer Week took place in June.

Tried and True: San Antonio craft brewers are helping classic beer styles make a comeback

By Travis E. Poling

Tried and True: San Antonio craft brewers are helping classic beer styles make a comeback
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us