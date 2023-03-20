Former San Antonio partners in troubled Trump-era food contract suing each other

CRE8AD8 owner Gregorio Palomino and former partner chef Iverson Brownell are suing each other for fraud.

By on Mon, Mar 20, 2023 at 12:53 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A federal committee said San Antonio's CRE8AD8 “did not have significant experience in the type of food distribution called for." - Instagram / cre8ameal
Instagram / cre8ameal
A federal committee said San Antonio's CRE8AD8 “did not have significant experience in the type of food distribution called for."

Just when you thought San Antonio event planner CRE8AD8 would never again hit your newsfeed, the company is back in the news.

This time, the company has been sued by its former partner in the Trump administration's Farmers to Families program, a pandemic-era food program mired in controversy and claims of mismanagement.

What's more, CRE8AD8 has countersued.

In short, CRE8AD8 owner Gregorio Palomino and San Antonio chef Iverson Brownell — partners in the $39.1 million contract — are suing each other for fraud, according to filings in state district court in San Antonio.

Brownell's Fork and Garden catering and events firm first alleged in a December 2022 lawsuit that Palomino failed to fulfill an agreement to split the profits from the federal contract. Instead, Palomino made “excessive payments” to himself and his family members, the suit alleges.

Palomino fired back in February with a counterclaim that alleges he already paid Brownell $40,000 to drop any claims against him. According to the countersuit, Palomino is suing Fork and Garden for damages between $200,000 and $1 million for “flagrant violations” of the settlement agreement that Palomino says he and Brownell reached in December of 2020. The suit is also seeking attorney’s fees.

Representatives of the companies attended a March 14 hearing at which they tentatively agreed to an April 4 deadline to submit any and all relevant information to the court, filings show.

If you’re in need of a CRE8AD8 drama refresh, buckle in.

CRE8AD8 first drew fire in May of 2020 for landing a $39.1 million Farmers to Families contract, which would facilitate the delivery of food to needy families during the pandemic. At the time, CRE8AD8 had no previous track record in the food-distribution business.

The event planner faced more scrutiny for citing relationships with entities such as USAA, Valero Energy and Fiesta San Antonio — claims which were later denied by officials of those organizations — and for claiming at one point that it was still working under the contract even though the pact hadn't been renewed.

An October 2021 study released by a U.S. House subcommittee created specifically to examine the efficiency and transparency of federal pandemic relief programs blasted the quality of the San Antonio company's work as a vendor. The document stated that CRE8AD8 “did not have significant experience in the type of food distribution” needed to fulfill the work.

Nonprofits that received food from Palomino's company told investigators the boxes were often wet or collapsing and sometimes held rotten food, according to the report. Nonprofits also reported deliveries that were improperly packaged and inaccurate — or completely nonexistent — which the report says created “a significant risk of fraud.”

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Longtime San Antonio Mexican food spot Beto's Alt-Mex has closed

By Nina Rangel

Broadway eatery Beto’s Alt-Mex has closed it doors.

Kentucky Fried Chicken now offering employees 100% paid tuition via Utah-based university

By Nina Rangel

Western Governor’s University offers more than 60 different programs in business, IT, education and healthcare.

San Antonio bar Home Room opening this week at site of former schoolhouse

By Nina Rangel

New patio bar Home Room features picnic tables and games such as this giant Connect 4.

New brunch spot Blush now open in San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood

By Nina Rangel

Blush is located at 713 S. Alamo Street.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us