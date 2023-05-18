Former site of long-running San Antonio restaurant Fujiya to be demolished after fire

Instagram / docjonesworld
Japanese restaurant Fujiya was located at 9030 Wurzbach Road.
The building that once house San Antonio sushi favorite Fujiya Japanese Garden will be demolished after being struck by fire a third time, the Express-News reports
.
Firefighters were called to the structure on the 9000 block of Wurzbach Road at 7 a.m. Tuesday after reports of smoke and flames. Emergency officials told the daily that they quickly extinguished the blaze, adding that no one had been inside.
Fujiya, the long-running restaurant once housed in the building, closed for repairs in 2019. It never reopened, and the structure has been vacant since.
Tuesday’s incident marks the third time in less than two years that emergency crews were dispatched to extinguish a blaze there, fire department spokesman Woody Woodward told the Express-News
. The prior calls were in January 2023 and March 2022.
The city is now razing the building due to safety concerns, Woodward told the daily.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter