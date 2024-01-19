LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Four Brother's Arepas debuts at San Antonio's Make Ready Market food hall

The spot, focused on Venezuelan cuisine, will begin serving this Friday. A grand opening is planned for Jan. 26.

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 9:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Four Brother's Arepas will open Jan. 19. - Courtesy Photo / Four Brother's Arepas
Courtesy Photo / Four Brother's Arepas
Four Brother's Arepas will open Jan. 19.
Four Brother's Arepas — their apostrophe placement, not ours — has opened inside San Antonio's Make Ready Market food hall, bringing Venezuelan cuisine to the River North neighborhood.

The Austin-born business' namesake arepas, a staple in Venezuelan and Colombian cuisines, are stuffed cornmeal cakes prepared with a crisp outside and fluffy interior. The company operates two brick-and-mortar sites and three food trucks in its hometown — and now, its arepas, empanadas and bowls are available inside the fledgling SA food hall, located at 203 W. 8th St.

Four Brother's is known for its array of menu offerings that can be made with shredded chicken, pulled pork, several varieties of beef or vegan options. The menu is "90% gluten-free," company officials said an emailed statement.

The spot will begin operating in a soft capacity this Friday. A grand opening is planned for Jan. 26.

Four Brother's joins burger joint EET UP, fried chicken spot Thai Bird, Garage Cantina, Casa Morgana Gelatos, juice and lemonade stand Buje and artisan gift purveyor The Fair Goods inside Ready Market.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Italian mainstay Fratello’s Restaurant & Deli closing down

By Nina Rangel

Fratello's Deli & Market is located at 2503 Broadway.

Despite a recent boom, San Antonio ranks as one of the worst U.S. cities for coffee

By Nina Rangel

Despite a boom in new openings, San Antonio lags other parts of the country in coffee shops.

Downtown San Antonio nightclub Paramour faces eviction lawsuit

By Sanford Nowlin

Rooftop bar Paramour is owned by San Antonio attorney Martin Phipps.

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão planning a second San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Fogo de Chão will open a second San Antonio location by 2025, company expansion plans show.

Also in Food & Drink

Taco Trio: In a city overrun by taquerias, these three stand out from the herd

By Ron Bechtol

Tacos al Carbón Cabrón isn’t just a funny name. It’s a place where you want to get your tacos “loaded.”

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us