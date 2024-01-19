Four Brother's Arepas debuts at San Antonio's Make Ready Market food hall

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Four Brother's Arepas Four Brother's Arepas will open Jan. 19.

Four Brother's Arepas — their apostrophe placement, not ours — has opened inside San Antonio's Make Ready Market food hall, bringing Venezuelan cuisine to the River North neighborhood.The Austin-born business'namesake arepas, a staple in Venezuelan and Colombian cuisines, are stuffed cornmeal cakes prepared with a crisp outside and fluffy interior. The companyoperates two brick-and-mortar sites and three food trucks in its hometown — and now, its arepas, empanadas and bowls are available inside the fledgling SA food hall, located at 203 W. 8th St.Four Brother's is known for its array of menu offerings that can be made with shredded chicken, pulled pork, several varieties of beef or vegan options. The menu is "90% gluten-free," company officials said an emailed statement.The spot will begin operating in a soft capacity this Friday. A grand opening is planned for Jan. 26.Four Brother's joins burger joint EET UP, fried chicken spot Thai Bird, Garage Cantina, Casa Morgana Gelatos, juice and lemonade stand Buje and artisan gift purveyor The Fair Goods inside Ready Market.