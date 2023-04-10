Franchise group buying San Antonio's Project Pollo, and all but one of its stores will close

The vegan fast-food company's founder announced the deal on Instagram, calling it 'bittersweet.'

click to enlarge This Project Pollo Houston-area store is now shuttered. - Instagram / @bleu.work
Instagram / @bleu.work
This Project Pollo Houston-area store is now shuttered.
A national franchise group has acquired San Antonio-based Project Pollo and plans to close all but one of its locations, the head honcho of the vegan fast-food chain said in a social media post.

Project Pollo founder Lucas Bradbury confirmed the acquisition Sunday via an Instagram post, calling the acquisition a “bittersweet moment.” He revealed that all the company's San Antonio stores, including one rebranded as Side Chicks, a concept that sells both vegan chicken and real chicken dishes, would close.

“As you may have heard, we have been approached by a national group to acquire our infrastructure, team, leadership and locations at Project Pollo and Side Chicks,” the post read.

"On one hand, a huge win, and on the other, falling short of the mission we set out to accomplish.” 
Both Project Pollo and its newly launched one-store concept Side Chicks were built around menus highlighting faux chicken options. The Sunday social media post urged customers with gift cards to redeem them and rewards points before the deal closes.

In the post, Bradbury declined to name the acquiring company, saying he’s not yet legally allowed to share that detail. He also refrained from providing the sale price and other financial terms of the transaction.

However, Bradbury said staff at each location will be able to move on to employment with the new company and will remain on the payroll in the interim.

Those looking to snag one of Project Pollo or Side Chicks’ ChikN sandwiches and fries should note the following closure schedule:
  • Side Chicks at 303 San Pedro and  Project Pollo at 9519 San Pedro will close April 30  
  • Project Pollo at 4814 Greenville Ave. in Dallas will close April 30 
  • Project Pollo at 9390 Huebner has closed, and closure dates on the remaining locations are to be determined.
The location on Rosewood Ave. in Austin will remain in operation. The social post also said folks will be able to use gift card balances at the Rosewood location, or at events where the Project Pollo truck is in operation.

Project Pollo opened in September 2020, boasting a menu with vegan chicken sandwiches and tenders, as well as plant-based burgers. In 2022, Bradbury appeared on the season finale of Shark Tank, asking for $2.5 million for a mere 5% stake in the company. No Sharks bit on the deal.

Bradbury transitioned his flagship brick and mortar Project Pollo location at 303 San Pedro to Side Chicks in February 2023, featuring the company's signature vegan-friendly menu along with some non-vegan options. 

The Current reached out to Bradbury for comment, but had not heard back by press time.

