Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Garrison Brothers' Cowboy Bourbon named best in the world at prestigious contest

The American Craft Spirits Association named the overproof sauce best in class across all categories of American whiskey.

By on Fri, Mar 15, 2024 at 4:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Garrison Brothers Distillery Cowboy Bourbon is the best bourbon in the world. - Courtesy Photo / Garrison Brothers Distillery
Courtesy Photo / Garrison Brothers Distillery
Garrison Brothers Distillery Cowboy Bourbon is the best bourbon in the world.
Garrison Brothers Distillery's overproof Cowboy Bourbon is the best bourbon in the world, according to the American Craft Spirits Association.

The organization this week announced the results of its 10th annual competition, held this January in Denver, and the Austin-area distillery's uncut, unfiltered, cask-strength release tops the list.

The ACSA is the only nationally registered nonprofit trade association representing craft spirits across the country. Its annual competition scores spirits on metrics including appearance, aroma intensity, aroma complexity, palate concentration, palate complexity, body and finish, the ACSA's website states.

This year's judges deemed Garrison Brothers' Cowboy Bourbon 2024's best — in fact, they named it best in class across all categories of American whiskey.
Released last October, the latest Cowboy Bourbon expression offers notes of monkey bread, syrupy Dublin Dr. Pepper, brown sugar and Blackstrap molasses. When we tasted it, we noted the burn that can only come from an overproof sauce, but also warm plum, roasted pecan and a touch of clove honey.

Clocking in at 134.8 proof, the limited release — only 8,600 bottles were made available to the public — came from what Master Distiller Donnis Todd calls his “piggy bank” of barrels that are just too flavorful on first taste to bottle, distillery officials said.

Garrison Brothers Distillery is at 1827 Hye-Albert Road in Hye, Texas, about an hour and a half north of San Antonio.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Boerne's Darkside Pizza schedules grand opening, dinner with Back to the Future actors

By Nina Rangel

Nostalgia-focused Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. will open May 9.

WTF Food News: Voodoo Ranger and Tombstone create pizza-flavored beer

By Nina Rangel

Frozen-pizza giant Tombstone and craft beer brand Voodoo Ranger have collaborated on a pizza-flavored ale.

San Antonio Mexican restaurant Ay Caramba closes after ownership change

By Nina Rangel

Ay Caramba Taco Cantina opened last fall at 1915 Broadway.

Topo Chico non-alcoholic mixers now available in San Antonio liquor, grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

Topo Chico's new line of non-alcoholic cocktail mixers is now available in area liquor and grocery stores.

Cocktail punches taste great as the weather warms, and these highlight San Antonio producers

By Nina Rangel

These recipes will keep guests smiling while supporting creators of local flavors.

Non-alcoholic beers have improved, and San Antonio stores carry some worth a sip

By Ron Bechtol

Athletic Brewing, Nada, Samuel Adams and Best Day Brewing all offer non-alcoholic beer options.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us