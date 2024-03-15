Garrison Brothers' Cowboy Bourbon named best in the world at prestigious contest

The organization this week announced the results of its 10th annual competition, held this January in Denver, and the Austin-area distillery's uncut, unfiltered, cask-strength release tops the list.
The ACSA is the only nationally registered nonprofit trade association representing craft spirits across the country. Its annual competition scores spirits on metrics including appearance, aroma intensity, aroma complexity, palate concentration, palate complexity, body and finish, the ACSA's website states.
This year's judges deemed Garrison Brothers' Cowboy Bourbon 2024's best — in fact, they named it best in class across all categories of American whiskey.
Released last October, the latest Cowboy Bourbon expression offers notes of monkey bread, syrupy Dublin Dr. Pepper, brown sugar and Blackstrap molasses. When we tasted it, we noted the burn that can only come from an overproof sauce, but also warm plum, roasted pecan and a touch of clove honey.
Clocking in at 134.8 proof, the limited release — only 8,600 bottles were made available to the public — came from what Master Distiller Donnis Todd calls his “piggy bank” of barrels that are just too flavorful on first taste to bottle, distillery officials said.
Garrison Brothers Distillery is at 1827 Hye-Albert Road in Hye, Texas, about an hour and a half north of San Antonio.
