LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Gino's Deli in San Antonio makes Yelp's Top 100 list once again

Windcrest-area soul-food spot Mr. A-Ok's Kitchen was the only other San Antonio restaurant to grace this year's list.

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 10:26 am

Share on Nextdoor
Gino's Deli has drawn raves for its cheesesteaks, burgers and top-quality service. - Instagram / ginosdeli
Instagram / ginosdeli
Gino's Deli has drawn raves for its cheesesteaks, burgers and top-quality service.
Beloved San Antonio hole-in-the-wall Gino's Deli grabbed the No. 9 spot on Yelp's annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.

This marks at least the third time owner Aleem Chaudhry's Brooklyn-style deli — located inside a Shavano Park-area convenience store, no less — has landed on the list. The deli, known as much for its cheesesteaks and its top-notch service, also made the Top 100 roundup in 2020 and 2018.

Windcrest-area soul-food spot Mr. A-Ok's Kitchen was the only other San Antonio restaurant to grace this year's list, landing at No. 77.

Yelp compiles its annual Top 100 using reader submissions, ratings, review volume, and community input. Turmerico, a Tuscon, Arizona, eatery specializing in Latin American vegeatarian food, topped this year's rankings.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Freetail Brewing Co. up for sale, according to online listing

By Travis E. Poling

San Antonio's Freetail operates two restaurant brewpubs and a production brewery. its beers have retail distribution in Texas and Colorado.

Yet another San Antonio Chick-fil-A has opened, this one by Ingram Park Mall

By Nina Rangel

A new Chick-fil-A has opened in San Antonio.

Austin-based nightclub Barbarella planning San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Austin nightclub Barbarella expanded into Houston in 2013 and says San Antonio is next.

Mi Gente now open inside former San Antonio staple Martha's Mexican Restaurant space

By Nina Rangel

Mi Gente has opened inside the space that formerly housed local favorite Martha's Mexican Restaurant.

Also in Food & Drink

Taco Trio: In a city overrun by taquerias, these three stand out from the herd

By Ron Bechtol

Tacos al Carbón Cabrón isn’t just a funny name. It’s a place where you want to get your tacos “loaded.”

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us