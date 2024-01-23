Gino's Deli in San Antonio makes Yelp's Top 100 list once again

Instagram / ginosdeli
Gino's Deli has drawn raves for its cheesesteaks, burgers and top-quality service.
Beloved San Antonio hole-in-the-wall Gino's Deli grabbed the No. 9 spot on Yelp's annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.
This marks at least the third time owner Aleem Chaudhry's Brooklyn-style deli — located inside a Shavano Park-area convenience store, no less — has landed on the list. The deli, known as much for its cheesesteaks and its top-notch service, also made the Top 100 roundup in 2020 and 2018
Windcrest-area soul-food spot Mr. A-Ok's Kitchen was the only other San Antonio restaurant to grace this year's list, landing at No. 77.
Yelp compiles its annual Top 100 using reader submissions, ratings, review volume, and community input. Turmerico, a Tuscon, Arizona, eatery specializing in Latin American vegeatarian food, topped this year's rankings.
