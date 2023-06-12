VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Here's where to wine and dine dad in San Antonio this Father's Day

Longtime mainstays Aldaco's, Little Red Barn and Alamo Beer Co. are getting in on the Father's Day action.

By on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 2:55 pm

click to enlarge Free Roam Brewing Company is celebrating dads with $2 off any of their brews. - Courtesy Photo / Free Roam Brewing
Courtesy Photo / Free Roam Brewing
Free Roam Brewing Company is celebrating dads with $2 off any of their brews.
Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 18 this year, so procrastinators of San Antonio, listen up: you’ve got less than a week to get your act together. Don’t fret! We’ve rounded up XX local companies offering dad-worthy options for celebrating the father figure in your life.

Alamo Beer Co. will bring back its annual FatherFest event Sunday, June 18 from noon to 8 p.m. Along with live music, vendors, beer and food specials, the event offers men free prostate, testosterone, glucose, and lipid screening, all in the name of prostate cancer awareness and research. The event is free and open to all ages. 202 Lamar Street, (210) 872-5589, alamobeer.com.
click to enlarge Little Red Barn is offering a Father’s Day special Sunday, June 18. - Courtesy Photo / Little Red Barn
Courtesy Photo / Little Red Barn
Little Red Barn is offering a Father’s Day special Sunday, June 18.
Little Red Barn is offering a Father’s Day special for all the steak-loving pops out there, including a 20-ounce Porterhouse Steak with their choice of side for $34.55. Available from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Father’s Day. 1836 South Hackberry, (210)-532-4235, lrbsteakhouse.com.

Copa Wine Bar will celebrate Father’s Day with 25% off their wide variety of craft beers from Friday, June 16 to Saturday, June 17 from 3-11 p.m. The eatery is closed Sundays, so folks can pick up their discounted brews and take them to-go to enjoy on Father’s Day. 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, (210) 495-2672, thecopawinebar.com.

Free Roam Brewing Company is celebrating dads with $2 off any of their brews from 11 a.m. to midnight at their Boerne taproom on Sunday, June 18. Two food trucks — The Alley Kitchen and Chile Pequin — will be posted up to provide eats throughout the day. 325 S. Main St., Boerne, (830) 582-9741, freeroambrewing.com.

Costa Pacifica will offer one free michelada to dads dining on its seafood-focused fare on Father's Day. 434 N. Loop 1604 W., (210) 794-9970, costapacificausa.com.

Longtab Brewing Company is offering brunch for dads who enjoy beer and eggs Benedict. The veteran-owned brewery's Father's Day brunch will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and reservations are not required. 4700 Timco W., (210) 947-4766, longtabbrewing.com.

 Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine will host a Father’s Day cooking class with lunch on Saturday, June 17 from noon to 2:30 p.m. Tickets to the class are $80 per person and include a welcome mimosa, two cocktails made with Uncle Nearest whiskey, a mixology lesson and instruction through making ceviche verde, Aldaco’s carne asada and fresas con crema. Tickets are all-inclusive, including tax and tip, and are for folks ages 21 and up. 20079 Stone Oak Parkway, (210) 494-0561, aldacosrestaurants.com.

click to enlarge Tiff’s Treats is offering several packages aimed at dads this week. - Courtesy Photo / Tiff's Treats
Courtesy Photo / Tiff's Treats
Tiff’s Treats is offering several packages aimed at dads this week.
Fall Creek Vineyards, about an hour north of San Antonio, has put together a basket for wine-loving dads that includes a trio of Fall Creek Vineyards Tempranillos, full bodied wines with intense character and balanced flavor. Each basket is $172 and includes a 2017 ExTerra Tempranillo, a 2020 Terroir Salt Lick Tempranillo and a 2021 Vintners Dawson County Tempranillo. Fall Creek Vineyards’ limited-edition baskets are available now for pick-up. 18059 Farm to Market Rd 1826, Driftwood, (512) 858-4050, fcv.com.

Tiff’s Treats is offering several packages aimed at dads — including sweet treats such as dozens of cookies, bite-sized cupcakes, peanut butter chocolate bars, chocolate fudge brownies and salted caramel blondies — all wrapped in Father's Day packaging, complete with a balloon. Available via the Tiff’s Treats website and app now through June 19. Multiple locations, cookiedelivery.com.

Smokey Mo’s BBQ's Father’s Day special is a $16 gift set which includes Smokey Mo’s signature BBQ sauce and a spice rub in a gift box tied off with a bow. It’s available now until Sunday, June 18 at all 18 Smokey Mo’s locations. Multiple locations, smokeymosbbq.com.

