Insomnia Cookies to open first San Antonio location

Shutterstock / Alan Budman
The Philadelphia-based sweet spot is known for its late-night cookie offerings.
San Antonio is getting its own Insomnia Cookies, according to a filing
with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
The Philadelphia-based sweet spot known for its late-night cookie offerings will be located at 4316 Gardendale St. on the Northwest Side, not far from the University of San Antonio’s main campus, the filing said.
Renovations on the current storefront will begin on Jan. 15, with construction wrapping up on Feb. 28. However, officials from Insomnia Cookies were unavailable for immediate comment regarding when fans can expect the spot to open.
Operating hours for the new location are not yet available. However, the closest Insomnia Cookies in San Marcos is open until 1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday and the location in Austin is open until 3 a.m. on the weekends.
In other words, San Antonians with a sweet tooth will likely be able to snack on Insomnia’s double chocolate chunks, snickerdoodles or ice cream sandwiches well into the early morning hours.
