It takes an army of volunteers to stage NIOSA, one of Fiesta San Antonio's signature festivals

click to enlarge Brandon Rodriguez J.J. Gonzalez stands in front of his dedicated crew of volunteers as they host a pre-shift meeting.

A Night In Old San Antonio (NIOSA) feeds an army of revelers during its four-night run. That wouldn't be possible without an army of volunteers, some of whom have been doing it for decades.



Indeed, the NIOSA, one of Fiesta's cornerstone events, relies on a volunteer staff of 10,000 people to make it happen, said Chairwoman Patti Zaiontz said, who's been working and volunteering at the organization for the past 50 years.





“NIOSA is ingrained in your DNA, and it's not just Fiesta DNA, it's NIOSA DNA," Zaiontz said, explaining the appeal for volunteers. "It's conservation DNA. Its preservation DNA."



NIOSA serves not only as the Conservation Society of San Antonio's chief moneymaker but also one of the nation's largest annual conservation fundraisers.



Over its 75 years, the festival has drawn attendees from almost every continent and turned food and drink items such as chicken on a stick and preparadas into San Antonio cultural icons.



Longtime volunteers say their work for NIOSA has transformed them into family.



“It's a big family reunion," Zaiontz said. " There are people that you only see once a year and you see them [at NIOSA]."



J.J. "Mr. Chicken" Gonzalez — the purported creator of NIOSA staple chicken on a stick — has volunteered since 1991. In his early days, he worked the Bongo-K-Bobs booth before developing the meaty treat that's become a symbolic of the whole Fiesta experience.



“There's [chicken on a stick] earrings, there's tattoos, there's T-shirts, I mean, everything," he said. "Everything is out there, and I mean, it's crazy when you have somebody show you their [chicken on a stick] tattoo."



Gonzalez admits none of that cult following would be possible without the help of a dedicated group of volunteers.



“I couldn't even begin to thank or give my appreciation to my vice chairs, you know, my volunteers, especially," he said. "Because without them, we wouldn't be so successful, and we wouldn't be the number No. 1 food booth, that's for sure."



For Gonzalez, the reason to return year after year is simple: “It never gets old.”

click to enlarge Brandon Rodriguez Fast Draw Suds, a beer booth, is identifiable by its iconic windmill.



He's been working at NIOSA for the past 45 years. The journey started when he was 18 and his mother asked if he'd help out at her booth.



While hesitant at first, Zaldivar changed his mind when he realized the booth served beer. At the time, the legal drinking age was 18 — and, well, you can see where this is going.



"I don't pay to get in," Zaldivar said. "I get to work behind a booth, and if it gets too crowded, I stay here. It's perfect. I've never actually paid to come in here, and I never will."



While taking a much needed break in her office, nearly every inch of its flood covered in confetti, NIOSA chairwoman Zaiontz recalled her early days with the organization.



“I fried my first churro in 1971, as a college student,” she said.



Now, four generations of her family volunteer at the annual event. She said she almost feels destined for her job leading the organization.



“We come back every year because we only see some people this time of year and you catch up," she said. "It's fun. It's a fun environment."

