Japan-based bowling, karaoke chain to open at San Antonio's North Star Mall next month

Round1’s arcade offers exclusive games that its website touts as being 'imported straight from Japan.'

By on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 12:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Japan-based Round1 Bowling & Amusement locations offer private karaoke rooms. - Instagram / round1usa
Instagram / round1usa
Japan-based Round1 Bowling & Amusement locations offer private karaoke rooms.
Japan-based Round1 Bowling & Amusement will open its first San Antonio location in March, bringing a multi-faceted amusement venue to North Star Mall.

The chain will take over the 53,000-square-foot space that previously housed retail operation Forever 21, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The chain revealed in a Tuesday social media post that its North Star location will open early next month.

Round 1 started in Japan in 1980, and it's since expanded to offer bowling, private karaoke rooms, ping pong, darts and billiards at more than 50 locations in the U.S. The chain currently operates two Texas locations in Grapevine and Arlington.

Round1’s arcade offers exclusive games that the company describes as “imported straight from Japan.” The business' locations also offer Japan-exclusive plushies and other prizes.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Iconic San Antonio diner the Pig Stand sold to developer as part of Broadway land deal

By Nina Rangel

Downtown-area diner Pig Stand sits on land recently acquired by San Antonio developer GrayStreet Partners.

Austin-area barbecue mainstay Milt's Pit BBQ has relocated to Northeast San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Milt's Pit BBQ is now open at at 8000 Pat Booker Road.

As Lent starts, the Google search phrase 'is chicken meat' is trending in Texas

By Nina Rangel

A basket of fried chicken wings.

United We Brunch moves to San Antonio Botanical Garden for its sixth installment

By Nina Rangel

The Tito's Bloody Mary Challenge pits local bartenders against each other to determine who makes the Alamo City's best variation on the classic cocktail and hangover cure.

Also in Food & Drink

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us