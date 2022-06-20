Japanese restaurant Yuko to debut at San Antonio’s Eilan Hotel Resort next year

San Antonio-based architects Ma-Yu Group will spearhead the $250,000 remodel.

By on Mon, Jun 20, 2022 at 1:31 pm

The Eilan Hotel is a boutique luxury hotel north of San Antonio surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment businesses. - INSTAGRAM / EILANHOTEL
The Eilan Hotel is a boutique luxury hotel north of San Antonio surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment businesses.
San Antonio’s Eilan Hotel Resort & Spa will welcome new Japanese dining concept Yuko sometime next year, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

Yuko owner Andres Castro told the Business Journal he operates five other Yuko locations in other countries. The 5,000-square-foot Eilan location will be the chain's first stateside.

Castro didn't provide an opening date to the publication. However, a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation indicates construction is expected to wrap up in January.

San Antonio-based architecture firm Ma-Yu Group — which worked on other local projects such as north-of-downtown dining spot The Hayden — will facilitate the $250,000 remodel.

Yuko will be located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, Suite 1101.

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas. Photo via Instagram / roxymoon83

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now

