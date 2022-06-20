Japanese restaurant Yuko to debut at San Antonio’s Eilan Hotel Resort next year

Instagram / eilanhotel
The Eilan Hotel is a boutique luxury hotel north of San Antonio surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment businesses.
San Antonio’s Eilan Hotel Resort & Spa will welcome new Japanese dining concept Yuko sometime next year, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
Yuko owner Andres Castro told the Business Journal
he operates five other Yuko locations in other countries. The 5,000-square-foot Eilan location will be the chain's first stateside.
Castro didn't provide an opening date to the publication. However, a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation indicates construction is expected to wrap up in January.
San Antonio-based architecture firm Ma-Yu Group — which worked on other local projects such as north-of-downtown dining spot The Hayden — will facilitate the $250,000 remodel.
Yuko will be located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, Suite 1101.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.