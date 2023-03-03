KFC’s bun-less, artery-clogging Double Down chicken sandwich returns to menus nationwide

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / KFC Double Down features two fried chicken filets, two slices of cheese and two slices of bacon.

Fashion and music from the 2010s aren’t the only things seeing a resurgence in 2023 pop culture. KFC’s artery-clogging Double Down chicken sandwich has been revived for a limited time.For those unfamiliar, the Double Down was a fast food phenomenon released in 2010 that featured two of KFC's fried white meat filets, two slices of cheese and two slices of bacon. The whole thing is slapped together with either mayo or spicy sauce.No, we didn’t forget a component. The handheld features no bun.KFC first debuted the Double Down in 2010 and sold more than 10 million of the suckers in the first month, according to company officials. It then brought the sando back in April of 2014.This time, the brand will begin serving the sandwich Monday, March 6 for four weeks, or while supplies last.