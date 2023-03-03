KFC’s bun-less, artery-clogging Double Down chicken sandwich returns to menus nationwide

When launched in 2010 , The Double Down sold more than 10 million sandwiches in the first month.

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 5:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Double Down features two fried chicken filets, two slices of cheese and two slices of bacon. - Courtesy Photo / KFC
Courtesy Photo / KFC
Double Down features two fried chicken filets, two slices of cheese and two slices of bacon.
Fashion and music from the 2010s aren’t the only things seeing a resurgence in 2023 pop culture. KFC’s artery-clogging Double Down chicken sandwich has been revived for a limited time.

For those unfamiliar, the Double Down was a fast food phenomenon released in 2010 that featured two of KFC's fried white meat filets, two slices of cheese and two slices of bacon. The whole thing is slapped together with either mayo or spicy sauce.

No, we didn’t forget a component. The handheld features no bun.

KFC first debuted the Double Down in 2010 and sold more than 10 million of the suckers in the first month, according to company officials. It then brought the sando back in April of 2014.

This time, the brand will begin serving the sandwich Monday, March 6 for four weeks, or while supplies last.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio-based Pizza Patrón to give away free pies at first downtown location this Monday

By Nina Rangel

Pizza Patrón's new San Pedro location shares a building with a Wing Stop.

Fiesta San Antonio's Taste of the Republic culinary event is returning to the Alamo grounds

By Brandon Rodriguez

Taste of the Republic is heading back to the Alamo for the first time since 2017.

San Antonio bar River Sun now open in music venue Ten Eleven's former space

By Nina Rangel

River Sun is located near the El Camino food truck park.

Rooftop nightspot Cowboys and Cadillacs opening in New Braunfels this summer

By Nina Rangel

Cowboys and Cadillacs will open in Downtown New Braunfels this summer.

Also in Food & Drink

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us